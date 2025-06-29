Telangana Congress leader Konda Murali appears before disciplinary panel, attacks Warangal leaders

HYDERABAD: Even while expressing loyalty to the Congress and its national and state leadership, senior party leader Konda Murali, spouse of Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha, sparked fresh controversy on Saturday by making veiled and direct remarks against legislators, including ministers from within the party.

Murali also warned his detractors within the Congress not to “provoke” him and demanded the resignation of turncoat MLAs who had defected from the BRS to the Congress, an apparent reference to MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

Following his recent controversial remarks targeting Congress MLAs from Warangal district, Murali appeared before the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) disciplinary committee, chaired by MP Mallu Ravi. He reportedly submitted a six-page report addressing various internal dynamics within the party.

In the report, Murali is said to have alleged that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who also serves as the district in-charge minister for Warangal, has been exhibiting an indifferent attitude towards his wife, minister Konda Surekha.