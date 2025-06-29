Telangana govt, Army signs MoU for elevated corridors

HYDERABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the state government on Saturday, paving the way for the construction of elevated corridors from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet (SH-01) and Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road (NH-44).

As part of the MoU, the MoD will hand over 65.038 acres of land to the state government, which in turn will provide 435 acres to the defence authorities.

The MoD granted permission for the construction of the elevated corridors on March 1, 2024. The MoU listed the modalities, timelines and methodology of transfer of defence land.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, on behalf of the state government, inked the deal with the Headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, on behalf of the Indian Army, for the transfer of A1 defence land required for construction of the two proposed elevated corridors in the Secunderabad area.