Telangana govt, Army signs MoU for elevated corridors

HYDERABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the state government on Saturday, paving the way for the construction of elevated corridors from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet (SH-01) and Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road (NH-44).
As part of the MoU, the MoD will hand over 65.038 acres of land to the state government, which in turn will provide 435 acres to the defence authorities.
The MoD granted permission for the construction of the elevated corridors on March 1, 2024. The MoU listed the modalities, timelines and methodology of transfer of defence land.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, on behalf of the state government, inked the deal with the Headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, on behalf of the Indian Army, for the transfer of A1 defence land required for construction of the two proposed elevated corridors in the Secunderabad area.
Elevated corridors to ease traffic congestion
Their construction will ease traffic congestion and boost connectivity in the twin cities.
The elevated corridors will be constructed by the HMDA in PPP mode from Paradise Junction (Gymkhana Grounds) to Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction (18.14 km) and from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road (5.32 km).
The Paradise Junction to Shameerpet corridor aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the twin cities and will pass through West Marredpally, Karkhana, Tirumulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet and Thumkunta.
The proposed elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road will traverse locations including Secunderabad, Tadbund Junction and Bowenpally Junction, and terminate near Dairy Farm Road.
The corridors will also benefit thousands of commuters heading to northern Telangana towns.