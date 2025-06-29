TPCC chief lauds film on Phule, asks CM for tax exemption

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday lauded the recently released biographical film Phule, calling it a compelling and inspiring portrayal of the revolutionary life of social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

Speaking after a special screening organised by veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, Mahesh Kumar Goud recalled that at a time when education for women was considered taboo, Phule defied entrenched caste hierarchies and patriarchal norms by educating his wife, Savitribai Phule.

“In an era devoid of technological advancement, he envisioned a progressive society and laid the foundation for women’s education. Thanks to Phule’s relentless efforts, today Bahujans are able to access education and attain respectable positions in society. This film is a fitting tribute to that legacy,” the TPCC chief said. He also appreciated the makers of Phule, including the director and the entire cast and crew, for vividly bringing to life a two-century-old narrative.

“The film feels as real and powerful as history itself,” he observed.

The TPCC leader noted that Phule is receiving widespread support from Congress cadre across the country, including senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who has encouraged party workers to watch the film.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to grant tax exemption for the film, stating that it sends a strong social message and must reach a wider audience.

“This film makes it abundantly clear how Phule toiled for a future he would never live to see. It’s now our responsibility to honour that legacy,” Goud concluded, calling upon all citizens, especially the youth, to watch the film and reflect on its message.