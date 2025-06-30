14 dead, at least 34 injured in reactor blast at Patancheru chemical plant in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: The death toll from the explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in the district on Monday has risen to 14, Telangana Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha confirmed.

At least 34 people were injured in the blast, which was reportedly triggered by a suspected chemical reaction.

“As many as 14 people have died, and 34 are currently receiving treatment. We are hopeful that there will be no further casualties,” the minister told reporters.

Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, who also visited the site, stated, “Eight people died in the morning. Now, four more bodies have been found.”

The explosion occurred at a reactor in the Sigachi Pharma plant located in the Pashamylaram industrial estate, where a fire also broke out following the suspected chemical reaction.

Inspector General of Police (Multizone) V Satyanarayana said factory sources estimated around 150 people were present at the time of the explosion, with 90 of them in the affected area.

The blast reportedly took place between 9:28 am and 9:35 am.

The plant management promptly informed local police, who in turn alerted the fire department. About ten fire engines were deployed, and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were involved in the rescue operations. The fire was later brought under control.