Aggregators rake in the moolah leaving the risks for bike taxi drivers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Offering an affordable and quick alternative, bike taxis have emerged as a convenient transport option for commuters, particularly students and tech professionals, in Telangana, especially during peak hours.

However, their rapid growth via online ride-hailing platforms has raised legal and regulatory concerns. Under existing rules, private two-wheelers with white plates are not permitted for commercial use. Yet, such vehicles continue to operate as bike taxis across the state, in violation of transport laws.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has called for immediate government action. TGPWU founder president Sheikh Salauddin said riders, mostly poor or unemployed youth, face fines and vehicle seizures, while platforms continue to earn commissions. “This approach disrupts livelihoods and deepens economic distress,” he said.

M Dayanand, general secretary of the Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, said bike taxi riders risk being denied insurance in the event of an accident. He accused the Road Transport Authority of inaction and stated that operators are not ensuring compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act, which requires commercial plates and licences for taxis.

Bike taxi drivers say they are caught in a difficult situation. Many claim they were not informed about the need to register vehicles commercially. Surendra, a part-time driver, said he relies on the earnings to support his household. “Neither the platforms nor the authorities guided us on commercial registration. Converting my bike would affect my full-time job and income,” he said.

Drivers have urged the government to find solutions that safeguard gig workers rather than penalise them. Many are unaware that their work is against the regulatory framework “We need regulation that supports, not punishes us,” Surendra said.