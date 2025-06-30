Bhadrachalam women lauded by PM Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’

HYDERABAD: Eight tribal women from Bhadrachalam, Telangana, who transitioned from daily wage labourers to successful entrepreneurs, were praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The women, members of a Self Help Group, received training through the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and began producing millet-based biscuits under the brand Bhadradri Millet Magic. These biscuits, made from foxtail, little millet, kodo millet, finger millet, and jowar, are now being supplied from Hyderabad to London.

PM Modi hailed their journey as an inspiring example of “Women-Led Development,” highlighting how these women, once labourers working in fields, are now transforming lives through their entrepreneurial spirit.

“The mantra of ‘Women Led Development’ is ready to create a new future for India. You will also feel good when you come to know about the success of the women of Bhadrachalam in Telangana. These women once used to work as labourers in the fields. They used to work hard all day for their livelihoods,” the Prime Minister said.