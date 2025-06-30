BJP sets in motion process to pick new Telangana unit chief

HYDERABAD: With the BJP setting in motion the process to appoint a new president for its Telangana unit, the tension among aspirants and the sense of anticipation among cadre are palpable.

The party as a whole is waiting to see who will receive a call from the national leadership to file the nomination papers for what is expected to be a unanimous election process.

The election notification was issued on Sunday by the party’s state returning officer Yendala Laxminarayana. Accordingly, nominations will be accepted until 1 pm, followed by scrutiny until 2 pm.

Aspirants will have until 4 pm to withdraw their nominations. The new state unit chief is expected to be announced on Tuesday and will assume charge the same day at the BJP state office.

The speculation is that the party will opt for a leader from the Backward Classes (BC). The names topping the discussions are Rajya Sabha member and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender.

Other names in discussion include Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and former MLC N Ramchander Rao. However, Laxman and Rajender are seen as having stronger prospects.