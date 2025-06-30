BJP sets in motion process to pick new Telangana unit chief

HYDERABAD: With the BJP setting in motion the process to appoint a new president for its Telangana unit, the tension among aspirants and the sense of anticipation among cadre are palpable.
The party as a whole is waiting to see who will receive a call from the national leadership to file the nomination papers for what is expected to be a unanimous election process.
The election notification was issued on Sunday by the party’s state returning officer Yendala Laxminarayana. Accordingly, nominations will be accepted until 1 pm, followed by scrutiny until 2 pm.
Aspirants will have until 4 pm to withdraw their nominations. The new state unit chief is expected to be announced on Tuesday and will assume charge the same day at the BJP state office.
The speculation is that the party will opt for a leader from the Backward Classes (BC). The names topping the discussions are Rajya Sabha member and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender.
Other names in discussion include Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and former MLC N Ramchander Rao. However, Laxman and Rajender are seen as having stronger prospects.
Shobha to arrive today
The BJP central returning officer Shobha Karandlaje is expected in Hyderabad on Monday to issue the notification and oversee the election process. The party’s Telangana affairs in-charge Sunil Bansal has already arrived in Hyderabad and is overseeing arrangements for the election.
Sources said the BJP is keen to appoint a BC leader in view of the upcoming local body elections, especially after the ruling Congress named B Mahesh Kumar Goud, also a BC, as its state unit president. The BJP leadership is said to be focused on Telangana and plans to give greater representation to backward communities. The party is also expected to accommodate various communities in forthcoming key committee appointments.
Sources added that depending on the choice of state president, one or two MPs from Telangana could be considered for Minister of State posts in the next Union Cabinet expansion. The BJP aims to convey that it is more committed to social justice than the Congress.