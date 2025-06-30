Eight dead, at least 20 injured in reactor blast at Patancheru chemical plant in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Eight people were killed and at least 20 others suffered injuries after a reactor explosion at a chemical plant in the Pasamailaram industrial area of Patancheru, Sangareddy district, on Monday.

The blast occurred while workers were on duty, triggering chaos and panic throughout the plant.

Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion was so powerful that some workers were thrown nearly 100 metres away. Flames erupted immediately, engulfing parts of the factory.

"We have recovered six bodies from the accident site, and two died in the hospital."a fire department official said.

The injured people were shifted to hospitals, and their condition was not known immediately, as the rescue operation was still in progress.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and directed officials to take all steps to save the trapped workers and provide them advanced medical care, an official release said.

Further details are awaited.