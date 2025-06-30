Fake Aadhaar, residence certificate racket busted in Telangana

ADILABAD: Utnoor ASP Kajol Singh stated that police arrested members of a gang involved in creating fake Aadhaar cards and residence certificates. Out of 12 accused, three—Sheikh Kalim (34), Sheikh Farid (59), and Jadhav Gajanand (35), all residents of Islampur village in Ichoda mandal have been remanded to judicial custody.

On June 25, at Ichoda police station, it was discovered that Sahni Suraj had submitted a fake certificate claiming he was from Islamnagar to gain employment with the CISF. However, during police verification, it was revealed he hails from Uttar Pradesh. The provided address details in Islamnagar, were found to be false.

Further investigation revealed that nine persons from Uttar Pradesh had approached local residents offering Rs 1 lakh per document to obtain fake Aadhaar and residence certificates.

Initially, Deepak Tiwari obtained an Aadhaar card for Rs 4,000 and sought a residence certificate from the panchayat secretary, who refused to sign as he was not a local. Sheikh Farid and Sheikh Kalim, one of whom is the husband of the former sarpanch, forged the panchayat secretary’s signature and obtained a fake residence certificate through Mee Seva.

After Deepak Tiwari secured employment, the remaining eight followed the same path and also joined the CISF using forged documents. Verification later confirmed none were residents of Islamnagar.

In total, Rs 9 lakh was agreed upon for the fake documentation. Of this, Rs 3 lakh went to Sheikh Farid and Sheikh Kalim, while the remaining Rs 6 lakh is reportedly in Uttar Pradesh. When local resident Jadhav Gajanand discovered the forgery, he attempted to extort money and was paid Rs 20,000.