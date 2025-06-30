‘Invent in Telangana’ to power 1 trillion dollar economy by 2035, says Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday shared that Telangana’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a Compound Monthly Growth Rate (CMGR) of 2.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year, well above the national average of 0.52%.

At the valedictory function of IITEX 2025, organised by FTCCI at HITEX, the minister said the state’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA) from industry touched Rs 2.77 lakh crore in 2024–25, with notable growth in power consumption (15.6%), GST collections (9.8%) and payroll enrollments (13.9%).

Highlighting the state’s shift from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Invent in Telangana’, he said over Rs 3 lakh crore in investments had been attracted in the past 18 months, including Rs 40,000 crore in the life sciences sector. This has led to 150 new projects, creating over 51,000 direct and 1.5 lakh indirect jobs, he added.

Sridhar Babu outlined a zonal development strategy: technology and services inside the ORR, manufacturing between ORR and RRR and agri-rural innovation beyond the RRR. The long-term goal, he said, is to grow Telangana’s economy to USD 1 trillion by 2035 and USD 3 trillion by 2047.

Sridhar also emphasised the government’s focused efforts to strengthen MSMEs. “In the past 18 months alone, over 15,000 new MSMEs have been established in Telangana. Our goal is to increase MSMEs’ contribution to state’s GSDP to 10%,” he said.

A dedicated MSME policy is under implementation, with new parks being set up in every district, especially to support women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, the minister said.

FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal and other senior office-bearers were also present.