Minister Ponnam reviews preparedness for Mallikarjun Kharge visit, upcoming polls

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a meeting with the city Congress leadership at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday to review preparations for the proposed public meeting to be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and to discuss strategies for the upcoming Jubilee Hills and GHMC elections.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLCs Balamuri Venkat and Amir Ali Khan, TPCC working presidents Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mohammed Azharuddin, corporation chairpersons Nuthi Srikanth Goud, Mettu Sai Kumar, Kalva Sujatha and other key leaders.

Addressing the gathering, the district in-charge minister urged party cadres to ensure maximum public mobilisation from each Assembly segment for the upcoming meeting during Kharge’s visit. Stressing the importance of coordination between the party and the government, Prabhakar said, “We must take the government’s welfare schemes directly to the people.”

He also assured that all pending nominated posts, including those in temple and market committees, would be filled soon, with priority given to committed grassroots workers. “Those who have worked for the party will not be left behind,” he said.