HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the Union government was committed to ending Naxalism by March 31, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream. He categorically stated that the Centre would not hold talks with those who continue to bear arms.

“Our policy is no talks with those who have arms in their hands. Give up arms and surrender. If you do not surrender, we have decided to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Should we not end the Naxalites who have killed adivasis and police personnel?” Shah said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the National Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad, the Union home minister said that while he “feared that the Congress might provide shelter to Maoists, there was no cause for concern as Narendra Modi was in power at the Centre”.

“The Congress is asking for talks with Maoists. Our government’s policy is clear — no talks with those who hold weapons. Surrender and join the mainstream,” he said.

Shah noted that in the Northeast, 10,000 individuals had surrendered and joined the mainstream, with some contesting elections at district and Assembly levels. “In the last one-and-a-half years, around 2,000 Maoists surrendered,” he added.

“From Telangana’s soil, I want to ask those who speak of protecting Naxals: What answer will you give to the families of police personnel and adivasis who lost their lives in Naxal violence? Naxals have obstructed development in adivasi areas for decades. What is your answer?” he asked.

Shah accused the BRS of indulging in massive corruption during its 10-year rule. He alleged irregularities in Dharani, Kaleshwaram, Singareni and other projects, and questioned whether Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy initiated even one case against those involved.

Shah claimed that the family of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used Telangana as an “ATM” and alleged that the state has now become an “ATM for the Delhi Congress”.