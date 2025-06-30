T-JUDA calls off strike after stipend hiked by 15 per cent

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Sunday called off its proposed strike from June 30, after the state government approved its demands and announced a 15% increase in the stipend.

The standoff between junior doctors and the health department, which centred on pending stipends and a demand for a hike, was resolved after Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha met T-JUDA representatives and agreed to the hike, clearance of pending dues and regularisation of stipend payments.

T-JUDA had earlier announced an indefinite strike from June 30 across all 34 government medical colleges in the state, citing a lack of response from the health authorities.

The Telangana Senior Doctors Association (T-SRDA) had also declared plans for an indefinite strike from July 1 over pending dues.

Following Sunday’s meeting, the health minister directed officials to ensure that revised stipends are credited by the 10th of every month and that payments are processed for the entire year. He added that the government would address infrastructure and faculty-related issues.