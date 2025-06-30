Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh resigns from party over state chief appointment; alleges internal threats

HYDERABAD: Expressing his dissatisfaction with the party high command deciding to appoint former MLC N Ramchander Rao as the new BJP state president, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Monday ended his rather tempestuous ties with the saffron party.

After tendering his resignation from the party, the MLA, who reached the party office intending to file his own nomination for the post, alleged that some senior leaders threatened his supporters warning them of suspension if they proposed his name as the BJP state chief or signed his nomination papers.

He handed over his resignation letter to party president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, requesting that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly be informed that he no longer represents the BJP in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, the Goshamahal MLA accused several senior leaders of attempting to weaken the party and of being indifferent to its prospects of returning to power in the state. He said he had faced various problems and embarrassments since 2014, and claimed to be on a terrorist hit list.

He also urged BJP workers to observe the situation carefully, stating that the appointment of “such leaders” would not help the party achieve power in the state. He also criticised the election process, saying it should involve booth-level committee members who understand the party's needs and can select an appropriate president.