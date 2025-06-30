Telangana students face hardship as fee reimbursement dues mount

HYDERABAD: Engineering students and those who passed Intermediate are facing enormous delays in receiving their certificates due to unresolved fee reimbursement issues, with private colleges withholding certificates despite state government orders. The government had instructed all private college managements not to retain certificates of students who completed their studies in the previous academic year on the grounds of pending reimbursements.

An estimated Rs 800 crore in fee reimbursements is pending, covering professional, non-professional, and private junior colleges. Although Rs 200 crore worth of payment tokens have recently been issued, the actual funds are yet to be released. This is not the first time such hardship has occurred; last year too, many students faced similar difficulties in obtaining their certificates. Despite a government order issued two months ago to avert certificate withholding, they have failed to comply.

In addition to the reimbursement issue, some private colleges in the city are reportedly demanding full fees up front from newly admitted undergraduate students, refusing admission otherwise.

“It’s been three months since I completed my B.Tech, and I’m still struggling to obtain my certificates. I was recently shortlisted for an IT job but couldn’t provide the required documents, as the college refused to give them until I paid the remaining fees,” said Sai Durga, a recent B.Tech graduate.

“Due to delayed reimbursements, colleges are unable to manage their expenses, especially hostel maintenance. Basic amenities are being denied to students. Several representations have been submitted to higher education officials, but they have gone unheard,” said Aravelli Jagan, student union leader, JNTUH.

Denying allegations of withholding certificates, Suryanarayana Reddy, State President of the Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association, said, “We are not withholding certificates, but we are requesting students to pay pending fees. The state government has delayed the reimbursement for the past three years, with total dues reaching Rs 800 crore.”