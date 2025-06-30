Union Minister Kishan Reddy challenges CM, ministers to debate on Centre’s role in Telangana development

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks against the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them “baseless and politically motivated.” He urged the chief minister to follow the PM’s development model instead of “blaming the Centre for his own failures.”

This comes after Revanth accused Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of prioritising Gujarat over other states.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, the BJP state president challenged Revanth and his Cabinet to a public debate on the Centre’s contributions to Telangana. “He is making allegations without understanding the system,” he said.

On the Metro Rail Phase-II project, Kishan said the DPR was submitted just a week ago and is under review. A decision will follow after assessing feasibility. He also said clarity on the BJP’s new state president would emerge by Tuesday and efforts were on for a unanimous choice.

Accusing the Congress of making false promises and deflecting blame, he said, “Congress is in power, not BJP. People are watching and will respond in the next Assembly elections.”