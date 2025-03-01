50 per cent of Telangana's Warangal railway station redevelopment work completed

WARANGAL: The redevelopment works at Warangal Railway Station are going at a brisk pace with an expenditure of Rs 25.41 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). According to a press release issued by South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday, over 50% of the proposed works have been completed. The remaining works will be completed by the end of this financial year.

Warangal Railway station is among the 40 stations in Telangana being redeveloped under ABSS. Across Telangana, Rs 2,737 crore has been allocated for station modernisation, aiming to enhance passenger facilities and transform these stations into regional growth hubs.

Located in the heart of Warangal city, the station holds historical significance and is part of the Delhi-Chennai main line under SCR. Its architectural design is inspired by Kakatiya heritage, reflecting the region’s rich cultural history. Over the years, the station has undergone several upgrades, including the modernisation of waiting halls, platforms and other passenger amenities.

This station plays a crucial role in connecting the region with major cities across India. It features four platforms and witnesses a daily footfall of 31,887 passengers, with annual earnings of Rs 41.09 crore. The station caters to passengers from Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet.