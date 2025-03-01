All Assembly segments in Telangana to get mini industrial parks

HYDERABAD: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to empowering SC/ST entrepreneurs and driving industrial growth, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced the establishment of Mini Industrial Parks in all Assembly constituencies, reserving 10% of the space for SC/ST women entrepreneurs

Speaking at the ‘Round Table Conference on MSME 2024: A Token of Gratitude to the Government of Telangana,’ at FTCCI Bhavan at Red Hills on Friday, he reiterated the Congress government’s dedication to fulfilling promises under the Chevella Declaration. “Congress stands for Dalits, and Dalits stand for Congress. CM Revanth Reddy’s government will honour every commitment made to the Dalit community,” he stated.

Highlighting overdue industrial subsidies of Rs 4,500 crore—Rs 2,200 crore owed to SC/ST entrepreneurs—he assured that Rs 300 crore will be disbursed by March. He also announced Telangana’s first dedicated MSME policy, developed under Rahul Gandhi’s guidance, along with operational guidelines to maximise benefits for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

The minister emphasised priority procurement for SC/ST entrepreneurs, industry-ready skill centres, financial support for innovative businesses, and improved loan accessibility. He also revealed plans for a high-level delegation to visit Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in April to study progressive policies for Dalit entrepreneurs.