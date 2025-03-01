BC quota bill set to get Cabinet nod on March 6 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet is likely to meet on March 6 at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat. The Cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is likely to discuss the second phase of the caste census which concluded across the state on Friday.

Sources stated that the Cabinet is also likely to discuss 42% reservation for BCs in the state. The government is likely to table a bill to this effect in the coming Assembly session, which will be sent to the Union government for consideration after it is passed. The Telangana government is expected to formally request the Centre to grant reservation based on the caste census conducted by the state.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss implementation of SC sub-categorisation. It may be recalled that the state government recently tabled a statement in the Assembly backing sub-categorisation.