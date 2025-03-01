CAT quashes Centre’s order, reallocates IAS to AP

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday quashed the October 9, 2024, orders issued by the Union government directing the reallocation of IAS officer Siva Sankar Lotheti to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

A bench of Dr Lata Baswaraj Patne (judicial member) and Varun Sindhu Kulkaumudi (administrative member) of the CAT ruled in favour of the applicant by ordering the Union government, represented by the Secretary, Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, to pass appropriate orders within four weeks of receiving the order.

The Tribunal also directed the Andhra Pradesh government, represented by its chief secretary, and the Telangana government, represented by its chief secretary, to take immediate consequential actions in compliance with the directive.

Lotheti had filed an original application (OA) challenging the orders passed by the Union government. The Centre’s orders were based on the recommendations of the Khandekar Committee report dated July 16, 2024.

Lotheti contended that the rejection of his claim for Andhra Pradesh cadre allocation was arbitrary, illegal, violating Articles 14, 16, and 309 of the Constitution.

The applicant argued that, as per the approved guidelines, an IAS officer’s domicile status is determined based on the information in the UPSC dossier or the training institute records. His dossier explicitly mentioned Andhra Pradesh as his domicile. However, the Committee erroneously relied on his permanent postal address, which falls in Rangareddy district, Telangana, to determine his domicile status, ignoring the prescribed guidelines.