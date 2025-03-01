Centre clears decks for Mamnoor airport in Telangana's Warangal

WARANGAL: The Union government has approved the operationalisation of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal. The Civil Aviation Ministry issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its immediate development and advised the Telangana government to take necessary measures.

The state government requested permission on December 5, 2024, and allocated Rs 205 crore for the airport’s operation. A Government Order (GO) was issued to acquire 253 acres for the AAI. Meanwhile, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has asked the AAI to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that the Congress government had sought the NOC and instructed the airport’s development. He clarified that under the Greenfield Airport agreement, no other airport could be built within 150 km of Hyderabad International Airport for 25 years. However, Clause 5.2 of the agreement was waived to allow Mamnoor Airport’s development. Following repeated requests from the Telangana government, the Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) board granted a one-time waiver for Mamnoor’s operationalisation.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha welcomed the decision, crediting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s efforts. She stated that local representatives played a key role in land acquisition, engaging with farmers alongside MPs and MLAs.

Warangal Collector Dr Satya Sharada confirmed that the administration was finalising the 253-acre acquisition. “For the last three months, we have been working on the airport’s operationalisation. Land surveys are underway in Nakkalapally and Gadepally villages, and we will soon submit our report to the state government,” she said.