Criminal intimidation case booked against BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: A criminal intimidation case was filed against Siddipet MLA Harish Rao on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged by Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, the Bachupally police registered a case against Harish Rao, Vamshi Krishna, Santosh Kumar and Parashu Ramulu, accused in the phone-tapping case, which was filed with the Panjagutta police on December 1, 2024.

After his complaint, the police arrested Vamshi Krishna, Santosh Kumar and Parashu Ramulu on February 15. on February 21, they were released on bail. After being released, Vamshi Krishna spoke to the media outside the jail and threatened the complainant with dire consequences. He went on to say that he would take revenge on the complainant.

“The person who got bail ought not have stated such words influencing the other witnesses in the crime,” the FIR reads.

Chakradhar Goud said that as per the statement given by Vamshi Krishna, it indicates that he has a threat to his life from Harish Rao and his associates.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 351(2),r/w 3(5) of BNS.