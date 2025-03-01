Future wars will be tech-driven, India must stay ahead: Rajnath

HYDERABAD: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the youth to inculcate scientific temper and excel in frontier technologies by leveraging the internationally-competitive infrastructure being developed in the country due to the government initiatives.

He made these remarks while inaugurating Vigyan Vaibhav, a two-day science and technology extravaganza organised in Hyderabad as part of National Science Day celebrations on Friday.

“War is shifting from hardware to software. With breakthroughs in AI, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning and Clean-tech on the horizon, India must lead in transformative technologies to stay strong in adverse situations. Our youth must embrace scientific outlook and critical thinking and push beyond the ordinary,” said Singh.

He recalled former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s words: “Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it but use it for the betterment of society.”

Singh reiterated the Union government’s commitment to harnessing modern technology for national security, emphasising the importance of science education for the country’s future. He highlighted the potential of India’s youth and the government’s efforts to harness their capabilities to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Union minister also discussed the New Education Policy 2020 which aims to transform science education by fostering creativity, critical thinking and innovation. He noted that this year’s National Science Day theme, ‘Empowering Indian youth for global leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’ aligns with New India’s aspiration for progress through innovation and scientific leadership.