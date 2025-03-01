Future wars will be tech-driven, India must stay ahead: Rajnath

HYDERABAD: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the youth to inculcate scientific temper and excel in frontier technologies by leveraging the internationally-competitive infrastructure being developed in the country due to the government initiatives.
He made these remarks while inaugurating Vigyan Vaibhav, a two-day science and technology extravaganza organised in Hyderabad as part of National Science Day celebrations on Friday.
“War is shifting from hardware to software. With breakthroughs in AI, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning and Clean-tech on the horizon, India must lead in transformative technologies to stay strong in adverse situations. Our youth must embrace scientific outlook and critical thinking and push beyond the ordinary,” said Singh.
He recalled former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s words: “Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it but use it for the betterment of society.”
Singh reiterated the Union government’s commitment to harnessing modern technology for national security, emphasising the importance of science education for the country’s future. He highlighted the potential of India’s youth and the government’s efforts to harness their capabilities to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The Union minister also discussed the New Education Policy 2020 which aims to transform science education by fostering creativity, critical thinking and innovation. He noted that this year’s National Science Day theme, ‘Empowering Indian youth for global leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’ aligns with New India’s aspiration for progress through innovation and scientific leadership.
CM urges young minds to dream big
Speaking at the event, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted Hyderabad’s legacy of scientific excellence and technological innovation. Addressing young minds at Vigyan Vaibhav 2025, he urged them to dream big and embrace innovation.
He emphasised Hyderabad’s role in defence manufacturing, citing key establishments like BDL, DRDO, Midani, and HAL. He stressed the need to produce skilled engineers for the defence sector alongside IT professionals.
“We are committed to supplying top engineers for the country’s defence while also contributing IT professionals globally. Hyderabad and Bengaluru are vital defence hubs, and we propose a Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Industrial Corridor to attract investment and boost startups like Skyroot Aerospace,” he stated.
Singh visits DRDO
Later, Singh visited DRDO’s Dr Kalam’s Missile Complex, where he reviewed ongoing missile projects. He also felicitated the team behind the Long-Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile trials conducted in November 2024. Interacting with scientists, he praised their contributions and expressed confidence in India’s rise among the world’s top three economies by 2027. He urged them to integrate evolving technologies while maintaining dedication and integrity.