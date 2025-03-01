Justice League: Orders reserved on quash petition in phone-tapping case

Tapgate: Orders reserved on quash petition

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders on a petition filed by former Task Force DCP P Radhakishan Rao, seeking quashing of the probe in Crime No. 1205 of 2024 of Panjagutta police station.

The case, which pertains to alleged phone-tapping, was filed by G Chakradhar Goud.

Senior counsel Umamaheshwar Rao, representing the petitioner, contended that the second FIR (No. 1205/2024) was a deliberate attempt by the Panjagutta police to implicate his client. He argued that the first FIR in the phone-tapping case had also been registered at the same police station, and since both cases involved the same alleged offence, registering two FIRs was legally impermissible. To support his argument, he cited judgments, including the ruling by Justice K. Lakshman in Jakka Vinod Kumar Reddy & Anr. v. State of Telangana & Anr. and other Supreme Court precedents.

Senior counsel further informed the court that his client was previously arrested in the first phone-tapping case (FIR No. 243/2025) on March 29, 2024, following a complaint by the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) at Panjagutta PS. After being imprisoned for over nine months, he secured bail on January 30, 2025. Subsequently, all co-accused, including Bhujanga Rao, Mekala Thirupathanna and Praneeth Kumar, were granted bail, while two other accused, former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar, remain absconding.

Umamaheshwar Rao alleged that the timing of the second FIR demonstrated malice on the part of the state government and the police, as it was registered only after his client was released on bail in the first case. He argued that the authorities intended to ensure that Radhakishan Rao was sent back to prison.