Meenakshi makes it clear that she’s all business

HYDERABAD: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge general secretary for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, on Friday emphasised that the Congress government in the state must prioritise the welfare of the poor and strive to bring smiles to their faces.

Speaking at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC)’s extended executive meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here, Meenakshi Natarajan praised the cadre for their fighting spirit, which played a crucial role in the party’s success in Telangana. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and others.

She said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi laid the groundwork for the party’s resurgence by organising the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She urged party workers to continue fighting against both the BJP and BRS in Telangana, reminding them of the Congress’s historic role in securing India’s independence.

Commending the Congress government in Telangana for implementing numerous programmes under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, she advised leaders to ensure these initiatives reach the people effectively. Reflecting on the hard work of Congress workers over the past decade, she stressed the need for justice and recognition for their efforts.

Highlighting the state government’s decision to conduct a caste census, she described it as a pioneering move not seen anywhere in the country. She called for large-scale programmes like “Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan” to be organised in every village, urging the PCC to prepare a detailed calendar for such activities.

She made it clear that positions within the party would not be given to “parachute leaders” but only to those who have demonstrated dedication and hard work.

Emphasising the importance of unity, she stressed the need for coordination between the government and the party to strengthen the Congress.

Natarajan advised party workers to avoid unnecessary displays like flex banners, photos, and extravagant events, which she deemed ineffective for winning elections. Instead, she urged them to stay connected with the people. She also requested the leaders to refrain from organsing a grand welcome to her at railway stations or carrying her bags, emphasising respect for the dignity of every Congress worker.