Power utilities in Telangana told to brace for peak demand crossing 17,500 MW

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana’s peak power demand could exceed 17,500 MW in the coming months, Principal Secretary, Energy department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Friday urged Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) engineers to remain vigilant.

Sultania reviewed the implementation of the TGNPDCL’s summer action plan as part of the preparations to meet the rising demand for electricity during the ongoing rabi and summer seasons.

During a teleconference from the Secretariat on Friday, Sultania expressed satisfaction with the current power supply situation. He praised the power sector employees in maintaining reliable and uninterrupted electricity despite the highest peak demand of 16,601 MW recorded on February 26, 2025.

TGNPDCL chairman and managing director K Varun Reddy reported that work on infrastructure improvements had been completed. This includes 33 new substations, 83 new 33KV feeders, 341 new 11KV feeders, and 98 interlinking lines to ensure alternative power supply. Of the 105 overloaded power transformers, 99 have been upgraded, while out of 4,850 overloaded distribution transformers, 4,530 have been addressed, with the remaining scheduled for completion by March 10, 2025, Varun Reddy stated. He assured that field engineers are prepared to handle the expected peak load and resolve any technical issues.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Transmission Corporation (TRANSCO) CMD D Krishna Bhaskar stated that augmentation work on 16 power transformers had been completed, with the remaining six set for completion before March 10.

To support farmers and prevent damage to standing crops, Sultania instructed the effective deployment of Emergency Response Team vehicles for the replacement of faulty distribution transformers. He also emphasised the need to increase consumer awareness about the 1912 helpline system for grievance redressal.