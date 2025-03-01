Telangana High Court stays order on Bhagyalakshmi temple

HYDERABAD: Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty of the Telangana High Court on Friday granted a stay on all proceedings arising from an Endowment Tribunal order dated February 21, 2025. The order directs the Endowments commissioner to appoint a regular executive officer, designating the assistant commissioner as the custodian of the temple until a permanent officer is appointed.

The Tribunal’s orders came during the hearing of a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal filed by Sashikala and four others seeking recognition as members of the family of the founder of the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the Charminar.

The petitioners argued that Mahant Ramchandra Das was the original founder of the temple. Following his death, his disciple (chela) and adopted son, Rajmohan Das, was recognised as his successor by the Assistant Commissioner of Endowments through proceedings dated December 30, 1991. Subsequently, Rajmohan Das was declared the founder member of the temple on December 17, 1996. Since these orders were never challenged, they became final. After Rajmohan Das passed away in 1998, a dispute over the control of the temple arose primarily between the families of Mahant Manohar Das and Ramchandra Das.