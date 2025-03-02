505 students graduate from ISB Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A total of 505 students graduated from the Indian School of Business (ISB) during the graduation ceremony held on Saturday at its Hyderabad campus.

The graduates belonged to various executive and advanced management programmes, including 221 students from the PRO programme, 62 from MAX, 59 from MFAB and 163 from AMPBA.

The chief guest, Mahesh Kolli, founder and president, Greenko Group, addressed the graduates, urging them to embrace transformative opportunities in their careers.

He highlighted the importance of having strong beliefs, identifying megatrends and building sustainable partnerships. Kolli emphasised that sustainability is not just an environmental responsibility but also a powerful economic opportunity capable of driving growth through innovation.

Professor Madan Pillutla, ISB dean, congratulated the graduating students on completing rigorous programmes while managing their careers and personal commitments.

He urged the graduates to reflect on their learnings at ISB and leverage their knowledge and skills not just for professional success, but also to create meaningful impact in their respective industries and communities.