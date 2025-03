HYDERABAD: Pointing to the huge demand for sand in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed the Department of Mines and Geology to open three stockpoints at separate locations in the city from where consumers can buy sand at affordable prices.

At a review meeting here, officials briefed the chief minister about the measures taken over the last one month to curb the illegal transport of sand and generate more revenue.

Asserting that stringent action to curb illegal mining was the need of the hour, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday reiterated his warning that the malaise would be dealt with an “iron hand”.

Making several suggestions to the officials on mining at sand reaches, transport and supply of sand to consumers at affordable prices, Revanth said that the TGMDC should only supply sand for construction works being carried out by various departments including Irrigation, R&B and Panchayat Raj, etc.

TGMDC to supply sand for big projects

The chief minister also directed the officials that the sand required by the construction companies undertaking large-scale construction should be procured through TGMDC.

He made it clear that the sand should be supplied at reasonable prices to encourage consumers not to turn to illegal suppliers.

During the meeting, Revanth also enquired about the fines imposed in the past on various quarries under the jurisdiction of the Mines and Geology department. He instructed the officials to take a policy decision in this regard and resolve the problem at the earliest. The officials were also instructed to invite tenders immediately for the auction of long-pending minor mineral blocks.