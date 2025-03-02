Congress suspends MLC Teenmar Mallanna for anti-party activities

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Saturday suspended MLC Chintapandu Naveen, aka Teenmar Mallanna, over alleged anti-party activities. Mallanna has publicly criticised the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey conducted by the government in the state.

Reacting to the suspension, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the action was taken at the direction of AICC. He noted that the AICC was furious over Mallanna tearing down caste survey reports and using objectionable language.

Emphasising party discipline, Mahesh Kumar asserted that the party is supreme and that all members must adhere to its directives. He added that dynamics such as caste, class, creed, seniority, community and other factors would not be considered in cases of violation of discipline.

On February 5, the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of TPCC issued a show cause notice to Mallanna, accusing him of engaging in anti-party activities and requiring him to submit an explanation by February 12. However, the DAC has not received any response from him.