IMD predicts heatwave days in March as temperatures rise across Telangana

HYDERABAD: While February was kinder in terms of weather for the state, harsh days lie ahead with the summer peaking and IMD predicting heatwave days for in the month of March.

According to the ‘Outlook for the seasonal temperatures during the hot weather season’ issued by the IMD on Friday for the hot weather season from March to May (MAM), the monthly maximum temperatures in the state are likely to be above normal in March.

Additionally, parts of the state will also experience above-normal heatwave days, whereas the minimum temperatures are also very likely to remain above normal in the month of March, indicating that the summers will be hotter this year, both days and nights, starting from March.

The probability forecast of heatwave events presented by IMD shows a high probability of heatwave days in the month of March for central India and adjoining northern parts of South Peninsula including Telangana, therefore raising alarms over the mercury levels breaking records at the beginning of the summer.

The gradual rise in temperatures was noted by IMD as it said on Saturday that there will be a rise in the maximum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next two days, while the maximum temperature forecast for the next five days indicated that in all the 33 districts maximum temperatures will soar in the range of 36-40°C.

As of Saturday, as per the IMD reports, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Medak at 37.8° C, whereas the city maximum temperature was 33.4°C.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky and mist or hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 22°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 04-06 KMPH.