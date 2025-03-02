Revanth Reddy became CM by carrying bags to Delhi, alleges KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao dismissed AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s remarks about carrying luggage as a joke and alleged that A Revanth Reddy became the chief minister by carrying bags to Delhi.

On Saturday, several leaders from the Chevella Assembly constituency joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan in the presence of Rama Rao.

Speaking at the event, the former minister criticised Revanth Reddy, claiming that he had carried bags for N Chandrababu Naidu and was now doing the same for the Congress high command. He also accused chief minister of misleading Congress workers by advising them to publicly praise his leadership while privately acknowledging the issues of the state.

Rama Rao further accused Revanth of contributing to the collapse of the real estate sector, citing incidents like the razing of buildings by HYDRAA and the Musi river controversy. He alleged that a real estate businessman named Venugopal Reddy had died by suicide due to the downfall in the sector and blamed the Congress government.

He questioned why the government had not completed the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, which, according to him, was 90% completed under KCR’s regime, with only 10% remaining. The former minister alleged that the Congress was hesitant to complete the project because it would bring credit to KCR for providing water to the people and farmers of Chevella.

Rama Rao also claimed that under the Congress rule, groundwater levels had significantly declined and that funds were being diverted to Delhi.