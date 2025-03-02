Telangana government to launch women-centric schemes on March 8

HYDERABAD: The state government will roll out various schemes and programmes for women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8.

As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will unveil the Indira Mahila Shakti - 2025 policy. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the establishment of 2 MW solar power plants in districts across the state, which will be managed by Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

In preparation for the large-scale Women’s Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, which is expected to see the participation of 1 lakh women, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, held a meeting with officials on Saturday to discuss the necessary arrangements.

During the meeting, Seethakka announced that the chief minister would flag off 50 buses owned by SHGs and hired by TGRTC. She also stated that the government will sign an agreement with oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOCL to set up petrol pumps operated by SHGs.

“The chief minister will distribute cheques for interest-free loans to SHGs. “Additionally, financial assistance will be provided to the families of 400 women who lost their lives in accidents,” she added.

On March 8, the government will also initiate the process of issuing a notification for the recruitment of approximately 14,000 Anganwadi teachers and helpers.

Meanwhile, the minister directed officials to explore the feasibility of providing subsidised auto-rickshaws to women who have completed driving training. She also revealed that the government is considering bringing SERP and MEPMA under a single administrative framework.