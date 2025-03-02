Telangana's software exports double the national average, says Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Highlighting Telangana’s emergence as a frontrunner in the IT and innovation ecosystem, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the state has surpassed national benchmarks across multiple sectors. He noted that Telangana recorded an impressive 17.98% growth in software exports — more than double the national average of 8%.
He was speaking at a high-profile summit organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in collaboration with key industry stakeholders on Saturday.
Inaugurating the summit, titled ‘Future-Ready Industry Transformation: Innovating for Growth, Efficiency and Security (GrowthX 2025)’, Sridhar reiterated Telangana’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. He attributed this ambition to robust policy frameworks, progressive industrial strategies and investment-driven growth.
“Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state is implementing transformational economic policies to position itself as a global business hub. We invite global investors and industry leaders to leverage Telangana’s dynamic economic landscape and contribute to this ambitious trajectory,” he said.
The minister highlighted the unprecedented transformation in the global economy, driven by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Machine Learning. He stressed that these innovations are reshaping industries, presenting both new opportunities and challenges.
“The AI era demands a fundamental shift from legacy systems to digital-first, agile operations. To sustain long-term competitiveness, industries must embrace digitalisation and a culture of continuous innovation. The government urges industry leaders and entrepreneurs to pioneer disruptive solutions that redefine the future of business,” he added.
He said that emerging technologies are no longer auxiliary tools but core enablers of global transformation, with AI, quantum computing, and machine learning holding the potential to revolutionise urban development, healthcare, governance, and sustainable infrastructure.
“Telangana remains committed to integrating innovation into governance, public service delivery and enterprise growth. Our focus is to ensure that technological advancements drive meaningful change across all sectors,” he said.
Addressing the role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Sridhar acknowledged their contribution to employment generation and GDP growth. However, he pointed out that in an AI-driven economy, MSMEs must adapt rapidly to advanced technologies to ensure resilience and long-term sustainability.
“The government encourages MSMEs to proactively embrace digital transformation and reorient their business models to stay competitive in the fast-evolving global market,” he stated.
The minister also highlighted the success of the recent AI Summit, which, according to him, underscored Telangana’s commitment to cutting-edge research, strategic investments and industry collaborations. He reaffirmed that the state will continue to incentivise innovation, attract high-value investments and establish itself as a hub for next-generation technologies.
The summit was organised in partnership with FTCCI, T-Hub, T-Works, TASK, WE Hub, Google, Microsoft and other leading global entities.
Notable attendees included Special Chief Secretary (ITE&C) Jayesh Ranjan, Deputy Development Commissioner (VSEZ, Ministry of Commerce & Industry) Bhavani Sri, FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal, along with industry leaders, policymakers and thought leaders shaping the future of industrial transformation.