Telangana's software exports double the national average, says Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Highlighting Telangana’s emergence as a frontrunner in the IT and innovation ecosystem, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the state has surpassed national benchmarks across multiple sectors. He noted that Telangana recorded an impressive 17.98% growth in software exports — more than double the national average of 8%.

He was speaking at a high-profile summit organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in collaboration with key industry stakeholders on Saturday.

Inaugurating the summit, titled ‘Future-Ready Industry Transformation: Innovating for Growth, Efficiency and Security (GrowthX 2025)’, Sridhar reiterated Telangana’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. He attributed this ambition to robust policy frameworks, progressive industrial strategies and investment-driven growth.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state is implementing transformational economic policies to position itself as a global business hub. We invite global investors and industry leaders to leverage Telangana’s dynamic economic landscape and contribute to this ambitious trajectory,” he said.

The minister highlighted the unprecedented transformation in the global economy, driven by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Machine Learning. He stressed that these innovations are reshaping industries, presenting both new opportunities and challenges.

“The AI era demands a fundamental shift from legacy systems to digital-first, agile operations. To sustain long-term competitiveness, industries must embrace digitalisation and a culture of continuous innovation. The government urges industry leaders and entrepreneurs to pioneer disruptive solutions that redefine the future of business,” he added.

He said that emerging technologies are no longer auxiliary tools but core enablers of global transformation, with AI, quantum computing, and machine learning holding the potential to revolutionise urban development, healthcare, governance, and sustainable infrastructure.

“Telangana remains committed to integrating innovation into governance, public service delivery and enterprise growth. Our focus is to ensure that technological advancements drive meaningful change across all sectors,” he said.