Bhakta Ramadas jayanthi to be celebrated annually, says Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the state government will now celebrate Bhakta Ramadas jayanthi annually on a grand scale, similar to the Tyagaraja Aradhanotsavalu in Thiruvaiyaru.

Speaking at the celebrations organised by the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy on Sunday, he emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting fine arts and supporting artists. He recalled Bhakta Ramadas’ devotion, highlighting how he used tax money to renovate the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, leading to his imprisonment under Tanisha’s rule.

He urged musicians to draw inspiration from Bhakta Ramadas and popularise devotional music for future generations. The 392nd birth anniversary celebrations saw the participation of renowned artists, including Padmasri Yella Venkateswara Rao, Padmasri Dr. Shobharaju, and Hyderabad Brothers Raghavachari, among others.

Gaddar Film Awards from this Ugadi

Vikramarka criticised the previous government for neglecting film personalities and discontinuing the annual Nandi Awards. He announced that the Congress government will introduce the Gaddar Film Awards from this Ugadi festival and support theatre artists through state-wide drama competitions.

He assured full government support for artists, recognising their role in societal progress. Other minister also attended the event.