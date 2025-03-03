BRS politicising ‘freak’ SLBC accident: Telangana Congress president

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, criticised the BRS for politicising the “freak accident” at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel. He said the Opposition should at least have a basic understanding of the project before making allegations.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Jagga Reddy said the state government had put in all its efforts to locate the missing persons, with support from the Union government. He noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also visited the site to assess the situation.

Recalling that the project was initiated by the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he asserted that Revanth would ensure its completion to make Nalgonda district fluoride-free. He blamed the previous BRS government for delaying the project due to its negligence, which, he alleged, ultimately led to the tragic incident.

Taking a swipe at former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, Jagga Reddy asked why he had failed to complete the project and accused him of shedding “crocodile tears” over the accident. The TPCC working president also said that there was a vast difference between the “autocratic” BRS regime and the Congress’ ‘Praja Prabhutvam’ (people’s governance).