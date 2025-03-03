CM Revanth Reddy accuses Union Minister Kishan Reddy of blocking Telangana's progress

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was favourably disposed towards Telangana, Union minister G Kishan Reddy was trying to stall the state’s progress. “When I recently met Modi, he was sympathetic towards the problems of Telangana and expressed his readiness to solve them. But Kishan is playing the role of Saindhava and blocking the development of Telangana. While the prime minister is favourable towards the state, Kishan Reddy holds a grudge against it,” the chief minister alleged.

Addressing a ‘Praja Palana’ public meeting at Wanaparthy, he accused Kishan of putting pressure on the Centre to not grant approval for the Metro phase II, funds for the Musi rejuvenation project, and national project status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme.

“The Central government has granted permission for the development of the airport at Mamnoor because of the efforts of the state government. But Kishan is claiming credit for it. He did not attend the review meeting convened by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Hyderabad. This shows that Kishan is not interested in the development of Telangana,” the chief minister alleged.

He further wanted Kishan to explain why he was not bringing any funds or projects to the state, while Union

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman managed to bring Metro to Chennai and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje secured funds for the Bengaluru Metro. He alleged that the state BJP president was full of jealousy and bitterness.

Turning his ire on former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged that the SLBC tunnel had collapsed because the erstwhile BRS government neglected the project during its 10-year rule.