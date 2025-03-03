DKS favoured contractors linked to kin of Telangana CM for Karnataka projects: BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne on Sunday alleged that Karnataka MLA Munirathna had recently written to the Lokayukta, complaining against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He accused Shivakumar of favouring Telangana contractors linked to the relatives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in exchange for a 15% commission.

Speaking to reporters, Krishank said that the Karnataka MLA had sought a Lokayukta investigation into Shivakumar’s alleged awarding of Bengaluru contracts under the influence of Revanth’s family members for a commission.

He further alleged that the KPC project, which was earlier criticised bitterly by Revanth himself, had come under scrutiny after I-T raids were conducted following the Congress government’s formation in Telangana. However, the project is now associated with Revanth’s brother, Anumula Tirupati Reddy, who has succeeded in securing a mega contract in Bengaluru, Krishank claimed.

Accusing Revanth of lacking sincerity in his words and actions, the BRS spokesperson recalled that the Telangana chief minister had earlier criticised Dubai-based Emaar Properties and had even demanded the demolition of its properties. “But now, Revanth has taken responsibility for resolving Emaar’s issues in Hyderabad. It cannot be ignored that Adani has been in deliberations to acquire Emaar India for Rs 5,000 crore,” he said.