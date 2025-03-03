Eturnagaram road in Telangana reopens after 24 years following Naxalite attack

MULUGU: The blocked road near Eturnagaram police station was reopened for vehicles and pedestrians on Sunday after 24 years. The road had been closed since 2001 following an attack by Naxalites from the People’s War Group (PWG), who planted a bomb at the police station using directional mines, killing five people.

At the time, the Eturnagaram PS was located along NH–163, adjacent to a pedestrian pathway. Taking advantage of this setup, Naxalites from the PWG conducted a recce several times posing as civilians.

In the incident, one civilian, one forest employee and three police personnel were killed. In response to the incident, authorities immediately blocked the road and diverted traffic through the ITDA project officer’s (PO) guest house. As a result, no vehicles or pedestrians were allowed to pass through the area from 2001 until March 1, 2025.

According to reliable sources, Mulugu district superintendent of police (SP) Dr P Shabarish played a key role in the reopening of the road. Following the deaths of several key Maoist leaders and members of the JNWP division committees, the SP assessed the situation and considered efforts to rehabilitate underground Maoists. He repeatedly urged them to surrender and reintegrate into mainstream society.

After confirming that no active Maoist cadres remained in the region, the district police administration decided to reopen the NH through the Eturnagaram PS.

Residents have expressed happiness over the reopening, as vehicles can now take the direct route instead of the two-kilometre diversion that had been in place for decades.