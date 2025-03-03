Innovation is key to progress, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

HYDERABAD: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited IIT Hyderabad on Sunday, where he addressed students and engaged in discussions on a range of topics, including academics and technology.

During his speech, Dhankhar emphasised the role of innovation in shaping the future, stating, “Innovation, boys and girls, is a panacea for what we need and what challenges us. It is a one-stop solution for progress, sustainable development, and problem-solving.”

He highlighted India’s technological advancements and digital penetration, particularly in rural areas. “India, a nation of 1.4 billion people spread across diverse landscapes—rural, semi-urban, urban, and metro—has demonstrated remarkable adaptability to technology. Our global recognition is a testament to this progress,” he said.

Citing an example, he spoke about the government’s direct benefit transfer scheme for farmers. “As a farmer’s son, I take immense pride in the fact that nearly 100 million farmers receive direct financial assistance in their bank accounts three times a year. This achievement would not have been possible without the prime minister’s vision of financial inclusion,” he noted.

Calling the students as the “most vital stakeholders in democracy and national progress,” Dhankhar underscored the importance of a stable nation-state and a strong growth trajectory. He highlighted India’s leadership in emerging technologies, including quantum computing, green hydrogen, and 6G commercialisation.

“Artificial intelligence is ushering in a new industrial revolution, bringing both opportunities and challenges. The youth must seize this moment and explore its vast potential,” he added.

Calling upon students to be vigilant against misinformation, he urged them to use social media responsibly. “You have the power to counter narratives that seek to harm Bharat. Stay committed to nationalism and development, and be the watchdogs of truth,” the vice-president emphasised.