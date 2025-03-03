Mamnoor airport to be completed in 30 months: Union Minister Rammohan Naidu

HYDERABAD: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Sunday that the proposed airport at Mamnoor near Warangal will be completed within 30 months, provided the Telangana government hands over the required land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). “It usually takes 36 months for the construction of an airport. Since we have placed special focus on this airport, we are committed to completing it within 30 months,” he added.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad alongside Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rammohan Naidu disclosed that the initial estimated cost for the airport’s development, including the terminal building and ancillary facilities, stands at Rs 500 crore. A detailed survey for terminal capacity and design will soon be conducted.

Rammohan Naidu emphasised the need for additional land to extend the existing 1,800-metre runway to 2,800 meters, which is essential for accommodating narrow-body aircraft. While 696 acres are already available with AAI, the state government must acquire and transfer an additional 280 acres, he said, adding, “We urge the state to expedite the land acquisition process to avoid delays.”

A master plan for the airport has already been drafted, with plans to design the terminal to reflect Warangal’s cultural heritage.