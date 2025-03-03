Mamnoor airport to be completed in 30 months: Union Minister Rammohan Naidu

HYDERABAD: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Sunday that the proposed airport at Mamnoor near Warangal will be completed within 30 months, provided the Telangana government hands over the required land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). “It usually takes 36 months for the construction of an airport. Since we have placed special focus on this airport, we are committed to completing it within 30 months,” he added.
Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad alongside Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rammohan Naidu disclosed that the initial estimated cost for the airport’s development, including the terminal building and ancillary facilities, stands at Rs 500 crore. A detailed survey for terminal capacity and design will soon be conducted.
Rammohan Naidu emphasised the need for additional land to extend the existing 1,800-metre runway to 2,800 meters, which is essential for accommodating narrow-body aircraft. While 696 acres are already available with AAI, the state government must acquire and transfer an additional 280 acres, he said, adding, “We urge the state to expedite the land acquisition process to avoid delays.”
A master plan for the airport has already been drafted, with plans to design the terminal to reflect Warangal’s cultural heritage.
Addressing other airport proposals in Telangana, Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the initially proposed site at Kothagudem was deemed unviable due to its hilly terrain. The state government has since identified an alternative location, and feasibility studies are complete. However, the Centre has sought further data from the state before proceeding.
On the revival of Begumpet Airport for commercial operations, Rammohan Naidu indicated that there were no immediate plans but hinted at its potential future role. “Just as Delhi has an existing airport alongside the upcoming Jewar airport, and Mumbai is set to inaugurate a new facility in April, Chennai and Bengaluru too are exploring proposals for second airports. Once Shamshabad Airport reaches its maximum capacity, operational pressure will inevitably arise. In such a scenario, Begumpet airport will be revived for commercial operations in the coming days.”
Rammohan Naidu, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, also highlighted his party’s ties to Telangana, noting that TDP was founded in the region. “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has directed me to actively contribute to Telangana’s development as a Union minister,” he said, reaffirming the party’s dedication to the state’s progress.