New AICC in-charge to bridge divides as Congress gears up for Telangana unit revamp

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, is set to embark on a series of review meetings with party leaders across the state’s Lok Sabha constituencies to assess the current state of the Congress.

These discussions are crucial as the party gears up for organisational restructuring at the state, district and mandal levels. The review meetings are expected to commence in the coming days, with March 4 likely to be the starting point.

Sources indicate that leaders from the Medak and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies have already been informed of their scheduled meeting on this date. The discussions will focus on evaluating the process of shortlisting candidates for the executive committee, with final decisions contingent on Natarajan’s report following these consultations.

This review process follows instructions issued earlier this year by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. In January, Venugopal convened a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and directed the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to proceed with appointing new committees at various levels. However, this restructuring has been delayed, with the change in AICC leadership further delaying the process. The sources suggest that Natarajan intends to hold broader consultations before finalising appointments, potentially extending the timeline further.

A key aspect of her role is expected to be addressing internal divisions within the party. The sources mentioned that she is aware of the friction between the old guard and the new generation of Congress leaders in the state. During her review meetings, she is likely to address these differences and work towards fostering unity — an effort seen as essential for strengthening the party’s position in Telangana.

Unhappy over meeting with BJP, BRS leaders

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports on Sunday that Natarajan was displeased with Congress leaders for holding a meeting that involved BRS and BJP representatives. She is reportedly unhappy with senior Congress leaders for inviting BRS and BJP figures who have been critical of the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey. If these reports hold true, it signals her clear focus on strengthening the Congress and highlighting the ‘good work’ of its government to bolster the party’s image.