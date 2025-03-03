Official blurts details about Telangana SLBC issue to PC Ghose commission after much prodding

A former Irrigation department official, appearing before the PC Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram, blanked out on most of the questions — claiming he just couldn’t remember the details.

The commission chairman, clearly unimpressed, decided to school him on memory-boosting techniques, even telling him to first count from 1 to 10 and then backwards.

When a journalist later asked him about the SLBC tunnel issue, the same official suddenly had all the answers, rattling off key project components and even offering solid suggestions on the spot.

All venting, no action … till now

The chief minister and his Cabinet have not been holding back. They’ve openly criticised bureaucrats who have apparently been ignoring ministers, even when it comes to humanitarian requests.

Despite all the public venting, no action has been taken against these officials… yet.

Here’s the scoop: a top source says the government has already prepared a list of IAS and IPS officers to be transferred. And apparently it will happen as soon as the MLC poll model code of conduct is over.