Telangana CM lacks basic knowledge of governance: BJP MP

HYDERABAD: Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao has alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lacks basic understanding of state administration.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the senior BJP leader said the CM did not have the capability to rule the state.

Hinting at discord in the Congress, he said, “Revanth publicly claims that he got an appointment to meet Rahul. But where are the photos of Revanth meeting him? Congress MLAs seem to have lost confidence in the leadership of Revanth.”

He asked TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud to set the affairs of the Congress in order before pointing fingers at the state BJP unit. Raghunandan wondered why Cabinet expansion had not taken place until now. He also pointed out that an MLC was suspended from the Congress for criticising the caste census.

He said the BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress would most likely go back soon. He asserted that Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy was spending every minute for the development of Telangana and the country.