Vote counting for three MLC seats in Telangana from today

KARIMNAGAR/ NALGONDA; The counting of votes for the three MLC seats is set to begin on Monday.

Authorities have finalised arrangements at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar for the counting of votes in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Teachers’ MLC constituencies.

A mock counting exercise was conducted on Sunday under the supervision of Returning Officer Pamela Satpathy, who addressed counting staff and emphasised adherence to protocols. Special ballot boxes and CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure transparency.

The official counting is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday. For the Graduates’ constituency, 21 counting tables have been arranged, while 14 tables are designated for the Teachers’ constituency. The process is expected to span three days before results are formally announced. Each table will be managed by a team of four personnel: one micro observer, one supervisor and two counting assistants.

A total of 800 staff members, including 20% reserve personnel, have been trained and assigned to work in three shifts, said Satpathy. She also urged staff to strictly follow Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, which were explained by Additional Collector Praful Desai during the mock counting session.

Security measures have been heightened, with prohibitory orders imposed around the Ambedkar Stadium.

Candidates and political leaders from Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad and across Karimnagar have gathered in the city, leading to fully booked lodges and hotels. Representatives from the Congress, BJP and BSP have expressed confidence in their prospects, with each camp optimistic about their electoral calculations.