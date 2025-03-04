AICC sent Natarajan to oversee Telangana CM change: Aleti

HYDERABAD: In a sensational claim, BJP Legislative Party (BJLP) leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday stated that the Congress high command was considering a leadership change in Telangana and that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy may be replaced by June or August.

In an informal interaction with media persons at his residence in Hyderabad, Maheshwar Reddy claimed that the new AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, was given the specific task of overseeing a leadership transition in the state. He alleged that there were internal disputes among ministers, with at least four key ministers involved in a political struggle.

According to Maheshwar Reddy, Revanth has expressed concerns to Natarajan that some ministers are not following his directives and are instead eyeing the chief minister’s post. The BJP leader hinted that the future of Revanth Reddy depends on Natarajan’s support within the party.

Maheshwar Reddy further claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has indirectly signaled a change in leadership. He pointed to ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy as those who may not be supporting the chief minister.

The BJP leader also alleged that Revanth’s recent visit to the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel was due to unavoidable circumstances, and suggested that ministers were operating independently without coordination with the chief minister.

Additionally, Maheshwar Reddy accused Uttam of playing a key role in the appointment of Natarajan as the AICC in-charge. He alleged that three ministers were regularly sending monetary contributions to the party high command and claimed that “B tax” and “P tax” were being collected in the state, with rates allegedly increasing in land-related transactions.

The BJP leader also accused the chief minister of adopting a “dual stance” toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi — earlier terming him a “converted BC” and now praising him.

