Harish’s role in death of producer suspicious: Telangana Congress MP

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday wrote in his official capacity to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy requesting an inquiry into the suspicious death of Tollywood film producer Kedar Selagamsetty.

He said that Kedar was linked to BRS leaders, and his death occurred after BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao visited Dubai.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the MP stated that he was aware of the fact that the BJP-led NDA government doesn’t have authority over the foreign land, but it can ensure an inquiry through its agencies. He alleged that key BRS leaders invested in Dubai through Kedar.

“On the pretext of attending a marriage function which was scheduled on February 6, Harish Rao went to Dubai on February 22. This is suspicious, as to why anyone would attend a marriage that had already concluded. Moreover, Kedar’s death occurred after Harish Rao’s visit,” he alleged.

“These allegations demand an urgent, high-level inquiry to uncover the truth. A fair and transparent investigation is crucial to ensure that justice is served,” the MP’s letter said.