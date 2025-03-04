More skywalks to come up at Hyderabad Metro stations

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to strengthen the public transport system to reduce the number of private vehicles as a partial solution to Hyderabad’s complex traffic issues while curbing air pollution. As part of this initiative, the Comprehensive Mobility Planning meeting, chaired by HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, approved in principle the construction of skywalks connecting Metro stations to nearby commercial and residential complexes.

LTMRHL has already constructed skywalks linking the Punjagutta, Hitec City, and Erramanzil Metro stations to adjacent malls, enabling passengers to access these commercial hubs directly.

Additionally, skywalks have been built to connect Jubilee Bus Station and Parade Ground Metro stations, eliminating the need for passengers to cross busy roads. A skywalk with advanced facilities from Raidurgam Metro station to offices in the 11 towers of the Raheja Mindspace Complex has also been developed.

The circular skywalk constructed by HMDA to connect Uppal Metro station with roads around Uppal Junction has proven highly beneficial for Metro passengers and pedestrians.

Considering this, NVS Reddy said the construction of skywalks from Metro stations is being actively encouraged. He noted that there has been a positive response from various real estate firms, residential developers, and commercial complexes.

Currently, a skywalk from Ambedkar Balanagar Metro station to the nearby Phoenix/Landmark Mall is under construction. Similarly, the Vasavi Group is building a skywalk from LB Nagar Metro Station to the Vasavi Anandanilayam complex, which is proposed to span 25 acres and feature 12 towers with 33 floors each.

The skywalk is expected to provide convenience to the many families residing there. Discussions are also underway with other developers to construct skywalks from Metro stations such as Nagole, Stadium, Durgam Cheruvu, and Kukatpally.