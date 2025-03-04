Political heat peaks in Telangana as summer intensifies

HYDERABAD: The unfortunate SLBC tunnel collapse has triggered a political war of words in Telangana, with top leaders from the three main parties in the state — Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and former minister T Harish Rao — exchanging accusations and challenges.

The chief minister has accused Harish of taking a vacation in Dubai on the day of the incident. He also held the “negligence” of the previous BRS regime responsible for the tunnel collapse. The chief minister said that the previous regime did not complete even a single metre of the tunnel’s construction.

Expectedly, Harish refuted the claim, stating that he had visited Dubai on February 21 to attend a function related to the wedding of BRS MLA K Prabhakar Reddy’s daughter, and returned the following day. He questioned the Congress government’s handling of the rescue operations and challenged the chief minister to an open discussion on the SLBC tunnel project.

Harish asserted that the BRS government had spent `3,000 crore to complete 11 kilometres of the tunnel and challenged Revanth to prove otherwise. He stated that if his claims were disproven, he would resign from the membership of the Legislative Assembly. Harish challenged that if the chief minister failed to substantiate his allegations, he should step down.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also targeted Kishan, alleging that he has been obstructing key development projects in Telangana, including approvals for Metro Rail, the Musi Riverfront Development, and the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Revanth has repeatedly made these accusations through public meetings, press conferences and open letters, drawing attention to the ongoing friction between the state and Union governments. He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inclined to support Telangana but that it was Kishan who was delaying approvals by influencing Union ministers to keep project files pending.