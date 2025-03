HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the Central government to restrain Andhra Pradesh from using Krishna river water in excess of its share.

The chief minister, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Monday met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi. During the meeting, Revanth complained to the Union minister that AP has already utilised 75 per cent of Krishna water this year, depriving Telangana of its rightful share. He also briefed Patil about the ongoing rescue operation for the workers trapped in the SLBC tunnel.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Revanth said that he had discussed in detail the injustice done to Telangana with regard to Krishna water share and sought clearances for projects undertaken by the state on Krishna and Godavari rivers.

“How can the AP government object to Telangana projects like Sammakka Sagar project and Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme? How can AP say it will utilise flood or surplus water by taking up Banakacherla link project when permanent allocations have not been made for the Telangana projects? Only after allocating water to the state’s projects should the Centre consider giving permission to AP projects,” he explained.

Making it clear that he is not ready to face disputes concerning Godavari water similar to those plaguing Krishna river water sharing, the chief minister demanded that the AP government withdraw its objections to the projects proposed by Telangana. The neighbouring state, in fact, should persuade the Centre to grant all permissions for Telangana projects, he added.

Meanwhile, Uttam said that due to the attitude of AP, Telangana is facing injustice in Krishna river water sharing. He said that the Union minister assured them that he would intervene in the matter. “The Union minister assured us that they will persuade AP to reduce the withdrawal of water from Nagarjunasagar right canal to 5,000 cusecs from 10,000 cusecs. Patil also assured us that they will stop AP from withdrawing water from the Muchumarri project,” Uttam said.